ForMin Aurescu, US Frank Rose discuss the security risks of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine

ForMin Aurescu, US Frank Rose discuss the security risks of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu received Frank Rose, the Principal Deputy Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration at the U.S Department of Energy and former chief-negotiator of the Romania-USA Agreement regarding the placement of the anti-ballistic defence (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]