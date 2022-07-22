Romania's Nuclearelectrica seals contract for refurbishment of Unit 1 reactor

Romania's Nuclearelectrica seals contract for refurbishment of Unit 1 reactor. Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN), the operator of Romania's Cernavoda nuclear plant, announced the advancement of the Unit 1 refurbishment project by signing the first contract with Candu Energy, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group and the Authority for Designing Unit 1 and OEM (Original Equipment (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]