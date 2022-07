Romanian steel producer reduces activity temporarily

Romanian steel producer reduces activity temporarily. The Board of Directors of ArcelorMittal Hunedoara (BVB: SIDG), a Romanian steel complex owned by the ArcelorMittal holding, decided to temporarily reduce the company's activity for the period July 23-August 5 and pay 75% of the salary to employees, according to a report to investors.