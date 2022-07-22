Nuclearelectrica inks first contract with Candu Energy to refurbish Cernavoda’s Unit 1

Nuclearelectrica inks first contract with Candu Energy to refurbish Cernavoda’s Unit 1. Nuclearelectrica announces the Unit 1 Refurbishment Project’s advancement by signing the first contract with Candu Energy, member of the SNC-Lavalin group, and the Design Authority of Unit 1 and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) for CANDU technology, in phase II of the project, according to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]