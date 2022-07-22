Former Bucharest mayor Sorin Oprescu should not be extradited to Romania, Greek court rules

The Athens Court of Appeal ruled that former Bucharest mayor Sorin Oprescu should not be extradited to Romania, where he faces 10 years and eight months in prison on corruption charges. According to Hotnews.ro, the Greek judges believe the former mayor would not have decent conditions in (...)