Bento Draws RON25M from EU Funds to Develop Platform Automating Corporate Processes

Bento Draws RON25M from EU Funds to Develop Platform Automating Corporate Processes. Bento Intellectually Curious, a Romanian entrepreneurial company founded in 2004 and specialized in developing and implementing software solutions and delivering IT and Cloud infrastructure services, listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has announced the approval of a EU (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]