Kiwi.com: Italy is the top country Romanians prefer for the holiday season, alongside the UK, Spain, and Greece as top destinations.

Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, and France are the top 5 countries where Romanians are travelling this summer European cities are at the top of the list when it comes to holiday bookings 13% of Romanian travellers who choose Kiwi.com prefer last minute bookings and get their flights only (...)