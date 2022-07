Etex completes the acquisition of insulation expert URSA

Etex completes the acquisition of insulation expert URSA. Etex, global building material manufacturer and pioneer in lightweight construction, is consolidating the range of products and solutions offered to its clients by acquiring URSA, European leader on the market of glass mineral wool and extruded polystyrene (XPS). By adding URSA to its (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]