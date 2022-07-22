Chimcomplex inaugurates the largest investment made with Romanian capital in the chemical industry, with a value of over 40 million euros



Chimcomplex on Thursday inaugurated in Rm. Valcea the newest special polyols production plant in the region, following an investment of 40 million euros, part of a project of 101 million euros. The installation increases the production capacity to over 187,000 tons per year. This means that (...)