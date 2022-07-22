Counterfeit watches worth EUR 7.8 million found in Romania’s Constanta Port

Counterfeit watches worth EUR 7.8 million found in Romania’s Constanta Port. Romanian border police officers and customs inspectors found counterfeit goods worth around EUR 8.4 million in Constanta Port, in two containers from China. Among them, more than 5,000 watches with a total market value of EUR 7.8 million. Police officers from the Coast Guard and customs (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]