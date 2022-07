Avram Iancu becomes first Romanian to swim the Bristol Channel

Avram Iancu becomes first Romanian to swim the Bristol Channel. Librarian and endurance swimmer Avram Iancu became the first Romanian to successfully swim across the Bristol Channel. He started the crossing on Thursday morning, July 21, swimming Glenthorne to Porthcawl in quite difficult conditions caused by powerful currents. “Two months ago I was in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]