International Lazar 2021 Turnover Up 45% to EUR42M YOY

International Lazar 2021 Turnover Up 45% to EUR42M YOY. International Lazar, specialized in freight transportation, controlled by entrepreneur Ion Lazar, ended 2021 with total turnover worth RON203.6 million (EUR42 million), from RON140.6 million RON in the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]