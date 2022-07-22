Heatwave and high thermal discomfort in most of Romania in the next three days



Heatwave and high thermal discomfort in most of Romania in the next three days.

In the next three days, most of Romania will be under a Code Yellow warning of heatwave and high thermal discomfort, with maximum temperatures registering values between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius. According to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), on July 22, 23 and 24, the heatwave (...)