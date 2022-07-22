Nordis Group sold 255 units worth 123.7 million RON in the first half of 2022

Nordis Group sold 255 units worth 123.7 million RON in the first half of 2022. Nordis Group, the only developer of 5-star hotel and residential complexes in Romania, announces sales of 123.7 million RON in the first 6 months of 2022. This amount represents the value of pre-contracts for the sale of apartments in the 4 projects that Nordis Group has under development at (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]