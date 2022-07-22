Avram Iancu becomes first Romanian to swim across Bristol Channel: The conditions were very tough, with some very strong currents



Librarian Avram Iancu of Petrosani, who has recently become the first Romanian to swim across the Bristol Channel, told AGERPRES on Friday that his success took place under harsh circumstances caused by very strong currents. “The conditions were very tough, with some very strong currents. The (...)