President Iohannis promulgates law ratifying Finland’s, Sweden’s NATO accession protocols

President Iohannis promulgates law ratifying Finland’s, Sweden’s NATO accession protocols. On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis promulgated a law for the ratification of the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The law ratifies Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949 on the Accession of the Republic of Finland and the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]