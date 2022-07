AgriMin Petre Daea heard as witness by National Anti-corruption Directorate

AgriMin Petre Daea heard as witness by National Anti-corruption Directorate. Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea on Friday went to the headquarters of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA). Judiciary sources told AGERPRES that he is about to be heard as a witness in the case of the former minister, Adrian Chesnoiu, who is accused of abetment by allowing access (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]