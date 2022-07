Jordanian ForMin Safadi to visit Romania

Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi will be in Romania on Tuesday at the invitation of the head of the Romanian diplomacy, Bogdan Aurescu. According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the visit takes place in response to Aurescu's trip to Amman in April 2021.