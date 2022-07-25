Romania, second European market for newly opened chain coffee shops150 new chain coffee shops were opened in Romania in 2021, despite the pandemic, making it the country with the most such inaugurations in Europe, second to Russia. Russia had 500 chain coffee shops opened last year, according to a report by Allegra World Coffee Portal. However, the situation (...)
Romanian jewelry retailer Teilor opens first store in Czech RepublicTeilor, the Romanian chain of luxury jewelry stores present across the Central and Eastern Europe region, opened its first store in the Czech Republic. It thus reached a total of 63 brick-and-mortar stores in five CEE markets, planning more openings this year. The new Teilor store is located (...)
Deloitte Romania Strengthens Its Management TeamDeloitte Romania strengthens its management team by promoting Clarisa Bulai to Risk Advisory Director, Adrian Ifrim to Director with the Cyber Risk Advisory Department, Andrei Paraschiv to Director in the Consulting practice, Catalin Ruja to Director in the FSI Risk and Regulatory Advisory (...)