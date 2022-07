EBRD lends EUR 12.5 mln to Romanian pharma group Dona for capex plans

EBRD lends EUR 12.5 mln to Romanian pharma group Dona for capex plans. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is lending EUR 12.5 mln to Dona Group, one of Romania’s biggest vertically integrated pharmaceutical entities, to support its plans to expand and upgrade its services. The EBRD loan will support the group’s three-year capex plan and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]