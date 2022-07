Romania’s budget deficit shrinks by 30% YoY to 1.7% of GDP in Jan-Jun

Romania’s budget deficit shrinks by 30% YoY to 1.7% of GDP in Jan-Jun. The general government budget posted a deficit of RON 23.5 bln (EUR 4.7 bln) in the first half of the year, 30% less compared to the same period last year, the Finance Ministry announced. The deficit to GDP ratio also decreased from 2.9% to 1.7% in January-June this year. For compiling the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]