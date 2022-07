EduMin Cimpeanu: New Education bill stipulates 40 pct increase in salary costs

EduMin Cimpeanu: New Education bill stipulates 40 pct increase in salary costs. The new education bill regarding the pre-university education foresees a 40pct increase in the salary costs and a 370pct increase in material expenses, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, said on Monday. “This year we have managed to regulate the coverage of the standard cost for (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]