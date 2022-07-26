 
Former head of Romanian Health Insurance House sent to jail for bribe-taking
Jul 26, 2022

Lucian Duță, the former head of the Health Insurance House (CNAS), was given a final 6-year jail sentence for taking a bribe from the companies that developed and implemented the health card system: Hewlett Packard (HP) Romania and its contractor Siveco. Duță, who had been sentenced by a lower (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

23rd edition of the Enescu and World Music Festival is happening soon in Sinaia Sinaia, a popular mountain town about 120 km north of Bucharest, is hosting the 23rd edition of the International Summer Festival Enescu and World Music between August 9 and September 2. The festival, created by cellist and teacher Marin Cazacu, will start at 7 pm on August 9, with an open-air (...)

Romania, second European market for newly opened chain coffee shops 150 new chain coffee shops were opened in Romania in 2021, despite the pandemic, making it the country with the most such inaugurations in Europe, second to Russia. Russia had 500 chain coffee shops opened last year, according to a report by Allegra World Coffee Portal. However, the situation (...)

Romanians donated EUR 325,000 on the Galantom fundraising platform in H1 2022 Romanians donated more than RON 1.6 million (some EUR 325,000) on the Galantom fundraising platform in the first six months of 2022, supporting 279 projects implemented by 153 non-profit organizations. A total of 10,707 donations were made, and the biggest was RON 15,500. However, although the (...)

Romanian jewelry retailer Teilor opens first store in Czech Republic Teilor, the Romanian chain of luxury jewelry stores present across the Central and Eastern Europe region, opened its first store in the Czech Republic. It thus reached a total of 63 brick-and-mortar stores in five CEE markets, planning more openings this year. The new Teilor store is located (...)

Deloitte Romania Strengthens Its Management Team Deloitte Romania strengthens its management team by promoting Clarisa Bulai to Risk Advisory Director, Adrian Ifrim to Director with the Cyber Risk Advisory Department, Andrei Paraschiv to Director in the Consulting practice, Catalin Ruja to Director in the FSI Risk and Regulatory Advisory (...)

Vacarești Natural Park Association wants Bucharest's nature reserve to be "City's Factory of Life" The Văcărești Natural Park Association has announced the launch of their new development project Văcărești Natural Park - The City's Factory of Life. The aim of the project is to develop the capacity of the association to attract financial support to raise awareness and ensure optimal conditions for (...)

RTPR Advises EBRD On EUR12.5M Funding Provided To DONA Group Law firm RTPR has assisted the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in relation to the loan granted to Calihory Group operating under the DONA brand, an integrated player in the Romanian pharmaceutical market.

 


