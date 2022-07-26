Former head of Romanian Health Insurance House sent to jail for bribe-taking

Former head of Romanian Health Insurance House sent to jail for bribe-taking. Lucian Duță, the former head of the Health Insurance House (CNAS), was given a final 6-year jail sentence for taking a bribe from the companies that developed and implemented the health card system: Hewlett Packard (HP) Romania and its contractor Siveco. Duță, who had been sentenced by a lower (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]