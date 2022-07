Simba Invests Hits RON574M Turnover in 2021, Up 16% YOY

Simba Invests Hits RON574M Turnover in 2021, Up 16% YOY. Bacau-based Simba Invest, a major consumer goods distribution in Romania, in 2021 posted turnover of RON574.8 million (EUR116.8 million), around 16% higher than in 2020, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]