JYSK Plans to Open Four More Stores in Romania By Yearend. Alex Bratu, country manager at JYSK Romania and Bulgaria, one of the biggest furniture and home décor retailers locally, says the company plans to open four more stores by yearend beside the 12 already opened since the start of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]