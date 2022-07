City Grill Aims to Invest RON24M in 2022, 3-4 Times More than in 2020 and 2021



Restaurant group City Grill has a RON24 million investment budget for 2022, 3-4 times bigger than in 2020 and 2021, marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, which pummeled the hospitality industry.