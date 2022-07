Mondelez Romania Snacks Production Posts 13% Higher Turnover in 2021

Mondelez Romania Snacks Production Posts 13% Higher Turnover in 2021. Mondelez Romania Snacks Production (the former Chipita Romania), the main player on Romania’s croissant market, taken over by US giant Mondelez in an international deal, in 2021 registered turnover worth almost RON566.6 million (over EUR115 million), up 13% on the year, in line with ZF (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]