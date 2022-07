Car Battery Maker Rombat Bistrita 2021 Turnover Nears EUR100M

Car Battery Maker Rombat Bistrita 2021 Turnover Nears EUR100M. Bistrita-based car battery maker Rombat, controlled by South Africa’s Metair, for 2021 reported turnover of RON488.6 million (EUR99.3 million), up 23.6% year-on-year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]