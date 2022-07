Holmbergs Expects 10-15% Higher Turnover in Romania in 2022

Doina Cepalis, Te-Rox Prod founder and a board member at Holmbergs, which now owns the Pascani-based company, says local turnover will range between 10% and 15% this year, with growth set to be stronger next year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]