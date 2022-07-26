tbi bank launches its leading BNPL split in 4 solution available also across physical stores in Greece



tbi bank announces the official launch of its leading Buy now, Pay later (BNPL) solution in physical stores in Greece, its third main market of operations alongside Romania and Bulgaria. Starting from July, Greek consumers have access to this convenient payment method in a wide network of over (...)