Another Nestlé Summer’s Cool: 42 students successfully finished a business internship at the world’s biggest FMCG company

Another Nestlé Summer’s Cool: 42 students successfully finished a business internship at the world’s biggest FMCG company. The summer internship program “Nestlé Summer’s Cool” for graduate students, master’s students, and those who have recently completed their studies, has been held across Nestlé South East European Market for the third year in a row. During the three-week online, paid internship program, participants (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]