Clean Recycle Analysis: 8 out of 10 waste materials left by tourists at the seaside are plastic



Clean Recycle Analysis: 8 out of 10 waste materials left by tourists at the seaside are plastic.

85% of the waste discovered on the beaches of the Romanian coast is made of plastic, according to official data*. Plastic also predominates among the waste discovered in the Black Sea water. Most of the plastic waste discovered is from the following categories: PET, bags, bags, linoleum, (...)