Ranking: Price of 1GB of mobile data in RO, 12 times cheaper than in the US.

The average cost of 1GB of mobile data in Romania is USD 0.45, 12.48 times cheaper than the price of 1GB of mobile data in the US in 2022 - USD 5.62, an analysis by Cable.co.uk shows. Data from 5,292 mobile data plans in 233 countries were gathered and analyzed by Cable.co.uk between March 16 (...)