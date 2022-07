Golden Foods Snacks Contracts Two Credit Facilities from CEC Bank Totally Worth RON9.5M for Current Activities and Investments

Golden Foods Snacks Contracts Two Credit Facilities from CEC Bank Totally Worth RON9.5M for Current Activities and Investments. Golden Foods Snacks, which owns the ELMAS brand of seeds, nuts and dehydrated fruits, has contracted two credit facilities from CEC Bank, totally worth RON9.5 million via IMM Prod program. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]