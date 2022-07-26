ICon Arts: Music festival returns to southern Transylvania for two weeks

ICon Arts Transilvania, a music festival covering a variety of genres, takes place this year between July 25 and August 7 in ten localities in southern Transylvania. The public will be able to attend chamber music, opera, jazz, and new music concerts in venues inside gardens and fortified