EnergyMin Popescu pays working visit to the US to discuss development of the civilian nuclear program, strengthening the strategic partnership in the field of energy



EnergyMin Popescu pays working visit to the US to discuss development of the civilian nuclear program, strengthening the strategic partnership in the field of energy.

The development of the civilian nuclear program and the strengthening of the strategic partnership in the field of energy are the priorities that I will address during my working visit to the USA this week, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, announced on Monday. “Today I had a very good... (...)