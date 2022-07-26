Romania releases national plan for the medium and long-term integration of Ukrainian refugees
Jul 26, 2022
Romania releases national plan for the medium and long-term integration of Ukrainian refugees.
A national plan for the medium and long-term integration of Ukrainian refugees in Romania was released on Tuesday by Madalina Turza, a top official with the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, who said that there will be no special privileges, but the refuges will be granted support so that they may (...)
