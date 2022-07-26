Jordanian ForMin Safadi pays visit to Bucharest: Romania is the main supplier of wheat to Jordan
Jul 26, 2022
Jordanian ForMin Safadi pays visit to Bucharest: Romania is the main supplier of wheat to Jordan.
Romania is the main supplier of wheat to Jordan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said in a joint press statement with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi. “Thank you for the continuity with (...)
