HealthMin Rafila: Romania’s COVID-19 daily cases rise by 12,000 in last 24h

HealthMin Rafila: Romania’s COVID-19 daily cases rise by 12,000 in last 24h. As many as 12,353 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 7,398 from the previous day, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila informed on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 2,502 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]