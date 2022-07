Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises to five-month high

Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises to five-month high. Romania recorded 12,353 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest number since February 22, when 14,775 cases were reported. The cases reported on July 26 were recorded after 34,921 tests were carried out: 6,491 PCR tests and 28,430 rapid ones. A total of 3,445 Covid-19 patients were (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]