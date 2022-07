Lasselsberger Ceramics Romania Expects 12% Growth in Business In 2022

Lasselsberger Ceramics Romania Expects 12% Growth in Business In 2022. The Lasselsberger Ceramics Romania Group, the manufacturer of Cesarom brand ceramic tiles, formed by the companies Sanex and Lasselsberger, is counting on a 12% increase in business in 2022, after a 4% increase last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]