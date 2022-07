SIF Oltenia Wants RON42M from Eximbank to Sell Its Stake in It



SIF Oltenia Wants RON42M from Eximbank to Sell Its Stake in It.

SIF Oltenia (SIF5) has notified the capital market of its steps to withdraw from the shareholder structure of Banca de Export-Import a Romaniei (Romania's Export-Import Bank) EximBank, according to a report published on the Bucharest Stock (...)