One United Properties Buys Plot Near Herastrau Park in Bucharest for EUR60M

One United Properties (ONE:RO), one of the largest real estate developers in Romania, announced a transaction of EUR60 million on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon through which it buys a plot of land in Sector 1 of Bucharest, on Poligrafiei