Hungarians' party UDMR in Romania under pressure after Orban's anti-EU rhetoric

Hungarians' party UDMR in Romania under pressure after Orban's anti-EU rhetoric. Romania's foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu slammed Hungarian far-right prime minister Viktor Orban for his "anti-EU" rhetoric at a conference in Transylvania, while Orban's local partners - the ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR - came under criticism for the same radical statements. It is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]