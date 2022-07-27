Alpha Bank Romania lends EUR 23 mln to Element Industrial for logistic projects

Alpha Bank Romania lends EUR 23 mln to Element Industrial for logistic projects. Romanian real estate developer with a focus on logistics and industrial segment, Element Industrial, announced on July 25 that it contracted a EUR 23 mln loan from Alpha Bank Romania for the development of the first two phases of the ELI Park 3 project, part of the ELI Park Bucharest North West (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]