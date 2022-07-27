One United buys EUR 60 mln plot of land in northern Bucharest for residential project

One United buys EUR 60 mln plot of land in northern Bucharest for residential project. The management of real estate company One United Properties (BVB: ONE) informed investors about the conclusion of an agreement for the acquisition of a plot of land of 36,869 sqm in northern Bucharest (on Poligrafiei Boulevard) together with 19 old buildings constructed thereon, which will be (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]