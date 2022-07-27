TeraPlast 1H/2022 Turnover Up 37% to RON374M from Year-Earlier Period; Profit Down 43% to RON16.4M

TeraPlast 1H/2022 Turnover Up 37% to RON374M from Year-Earlier Period; Profit Down 43% to RON16.4M. Construction materials maker TeraPlast Bistrita, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the TRP.RO ticker, registered RON373.6 million turnover in the first half of 2022, up 37% from the same period of last year, in line with the report it filed with the stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]