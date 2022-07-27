Deloitte Romania strengthens management team by appointing four new directors and one partner within Reff & Associates



Deloitte Romania strengthens management team by appointing four new directors and one partner within Reff & Associates.

Deloitte Romania strengthens its management team by promoting Clarisa Bulai to Risk Advisory Director, Adrian Ifrim to Director within the Cyber Risk Advisory department, Andrei Paraschiv to Director in the Consulting practice, Catalin Ruja to Director in the FSI Risk and Regulatory Advisory (...)