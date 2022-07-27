ONV LAW Analysis: Romania may attract at least 2 billion EUR foreign investments by the year – end, as a result of the geopolitical context



Since the beginning of the year, the volume of foreign investments has increased by over 50%, compared to the same period in 2021, according to ONV LAW analysis. The areas of interest for foreign investors are those in the proximity of Bucharest, Banat and Crisana, for their proximity to (...)