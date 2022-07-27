Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Industrial and logistics spaces totalling 542,000 sq. m were leased in H1 2022, an y-o-y increase of 50%

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Industrial and logistics spaces totalling 542,000 sq. m were leased in H1 2022, an y-o-y increase of 50%. 542,000 sq. m of industrial and logistics spaces were leased in H1 2022, a 50% increase compared with the same period of 2021, according to data from the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consultancy company. The volume transacted in Q2 was of approximately 240,000 sq. m, which was (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]